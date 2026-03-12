JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Trading 0.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.80 and last traded at $89.9350. 3 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.86.

JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Free Report) by 121.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 6.85% of JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

