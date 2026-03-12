Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF) Trading Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Harvia Oyj (OTCMKTS:HRVFF – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.15 and last traded at C$43.15. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.65.

Harvia Oyj Stock Up 1.2%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$46.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$45.43.

About Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj is a Finland-based manufacturer specializing in sauna and spa products. The company’s core offerings include electric and wood-fired sauna heaters, control units, sauna rooms, stones and lighting accessories, as well as complementary bathroom heaters. Harvia serves both residential home installations and commercial markets such as hotels, wellness centers and public bathhouses, positioning itself as a full-service provider of sauna solutions.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Muurame, Finland, Harvia has grown into one of the world’s leading sauna specialists.

