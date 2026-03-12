Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) & Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO) Head-To-Head Review

Royalty Management (NASDAQ:RMCO – Get Free Report) and Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Royalty Management and Barings Participation Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royalty Management 1 1 1 0 2.00 Barings Participation Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Royalty Management has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barings Participation Investors has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royalty Management $810,000.00 75.14 -$110,000.00 ($0.01) -402.00 Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Royalty Management and Barings Participation Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Barings Participation Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Royalty Management.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Royalty Management shares are held by institutional investors. 57.1% of Royalty Management shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Barings Participation Investors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Royalty Management pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Barings Participation Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Royalty Management pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Royalty Management and Barings Participation Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royalty Management -9.22% -2.94% -2.13% Barings Participation Investors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Royalty Management beats Barings Participation Investors on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royalty Management

Royalty Management Holding Corporation provides environmental consulting and services in the United States. It is also involved in investing or purchasing assets, such as real estate and mining permits, patents, intellectual property, and emerging technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S. High Yield Index, and Lehman Brothers Intermediate U.S. Credit Index. The fund was formerly known as Babson Capital Participation Investors. Barings Participation Investors was formed on April 7, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

