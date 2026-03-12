Reviewing First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) & Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) and First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxford Bank and First Internet Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Bank $62.26 million 1.69 $10.96 million $4.45 9.55 First Internet Bancorp $109.76 million 1.56 -$35.17 million ($4.03) -4.88

Profitability

Oxford Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Internet Bancorp. First Internet Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oxford Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Oxford Bank and First Internet Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Bank 17.61% N/A N/A First Internet Bancorp -10.05% -1.52% -0.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Internet Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oxford Bank and First Internet Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Internet Bancorp 2 2 1 0 1.80

First Internet Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.17, suggesting a potential upside of 28.01%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

About Oxford Bank

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit. It also offers cash management, merchant card, remote deposit capture, payroll, overdraft protection, wire transfer, night depository, and notary services, as well as safe deposit box and interactive teller machine services; online, telephone, and mobile banking services; debit and credit cards; and insurance products. The company operates its branches in Clarkston, Davison, Dryden, Lake Orion, Ortonville, Oxford, and Oakland. Oxford Bank Corporation was founded in 1884 and is based in Oxford, Michigan.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, owner-occupied and investor commercial real estate, construction, residential mortgage, home equity, line of credit and home improvement, small installment, term, and other consumer loans, as well as single tenant lease financing, and public and healthcare finance; franchise finance; and small business lending. In addition, the company is involved in the purchase, manage, service, and safekeeping of municipal securities; and provision of public and municipal lending and leasing products to government entities. Further, the company offers corporate credit card and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.