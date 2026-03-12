AGI (NYSE:AGBK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AGI (NYSE:AGBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AGBK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AGI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of AGI in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

AGI Trading Down 1.7%

About AGI

Shares of NYSE:AGBK opened at $9.98 on Monday. AGI has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $12.21.

Our mission is to revolutionize financial services for the largest and fastest growing segment of Brazil’s population: individuals who have been underserved by incumbent banks and have not been effectively reached by digital-only banks. We seek to make credit and banking solutions more accessible and affordable for the Brazilian consumers who we believe need it the most, including social security beneficiaries and private and public sector workers. We have designed a unique value proposition for this population, who may be older, have a lower income, be less tech-savvy or have less access to education.

