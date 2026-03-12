Maze Therapeutics’ (MAZE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Maze Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Maze Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maze Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Maze Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

MAZE opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. Maze Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $51.36.

In related news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 45,000 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 72,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $2,936,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,001.68. The trade was a 87.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,254,792.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAZE. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,567,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,040,000 after purchasing an additional 438,274 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,197,000 after buying an additional 2,390,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,697,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,307,000 after buying an additional 362,060 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,035,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after buying an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 847,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de?risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

