Medline’s (MDLN) Buy Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Medline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $42.00 target price on shares of Medline in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Medline in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Shares of Medline stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. Medline has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Andrew J. Mills bought 2,586,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,974.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,586,206 shares in the company, valued at $74,999,974. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Mills bought 2,579,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $74,799,990.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,441,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,799,991. This trade represents a -1,870.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Medline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Medline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter valued at $298,461,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medline during the 4th quarter valued at $106,239,000.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $60 price target, signaling sizeable upside from current levels and bringing fresh institutional support. Citigroup initiates coverage

Citigroup initiated coverage with a “Buy” and $60 price target, signaling sizeable upside from current levels and bringing fresh institutional support. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $53 and kept an “Overweight” stance, adding incremental analyst conviction. JPMorgan raises price target

JPMorgan raised its price target to $53 and kept an “Overweight” stance, adding incremental analyst conviction. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and Tigress Financial (Tigress) reiterated bullish commentary, reinforcing the buy-side narrative among sell?side firms. BTIG reiterates Buy

BTIG reiterated a Buy rating and Tigress Financial (Tigress) reiterated bullish commentary, reinforcing the buy-side narrative among sell?side firms. Positive Sentiment: Medline broke ground on a 1.2M sq. ft. distribution center in Midlothian, TX — a capital/operational expansion that supports revenue growth and supply?chain reach over the medium term. Groundbreaking announcement

Medline broke ground on a 1.2M sq. ft. distribution center in Midlothian, TX — a capital/operational expansion that supports revenue growth and supply?chain reach over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: The secondary offering closed under the registration statement process and was fully underwritten — a procedural completion that formalizes the new publicly tradable supply. Secondary offering close (procedural)

The secondary offering closed under the registration statement process and was fully underwritten — a procedural completion that formalizes the new publicly tradable supply. Negative Sentiment: Large secondary sale: 86.25M Class A shares were sold at $41.00 by selling stockholders (including PE affiliates). Although Medline received no proceeds, the transaction increases public float and can apply downward pressure on the share price. Secondary offering details

Large secondary sale: 86.25M Class A shares were sold at $41.00 by selling stockholders (including PE affiliates). Although Medline received no proceeds, the transaction increases public float and can apply downward pressure on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter: Medline missed EPS estimates (reported -$0.01 vs. ~$0.24 consensus) despite a revenue beat — an earnings surprise that remains a near?term performance headwind and likely part of today’s selling pressure.

Medline (NASDAQ: MDLN) is a healthcare products and services company that manufactures, sources and distributes a wide range of medical supplies and equipment for healthcare providers. Its product portfolio spans clinical consumables and personal protective equipment, surgical and procedural supplies, wound care and incontinence products, diagnostic and laboratory supplies, and select durable medical equipment. Medline supports care settings that include hospitals, health systems, long-term care facilities, ambulatory clinics and home health providers.

In addition to product manufacturing and distribution, Medline provides supply?chain and logistics services designed to help healthcare customers manage inventory, reduce costs and streamline operations.

