Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.
Key Headlines Impacting Volkswagen
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Volkswagen reported $0.73 EPS vs. $0.59 expected and revenue of $99.97B vs. $84.92B, showing stronger sales and an earnings beat that supports the rally. Volkswagen stock page / earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Rivian JV exposure noted — coverage of Rivian’s R2 launch highlights the JV with Volkswagen, citing ~ $447M of Q4 revenue tied to the partnership; investors may view the JV as a diversified, growing revenue stream for VW over time. Rivian Is About to Challenge Tesla Where It Hurts Most
- Neutral Sentiment: Porsche outlook — Porsche (a VW unit) says operating margin should improve after a rough 2025, which is a constructive medium-term sign but depends on execution. Porsche expects margin improvement after rough 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic initiatives — VW is quietly expanding into energy businesses, offering potential long-term diversification but unclear near-term profit impact. Volkswagen Quietly Opens A New Energy Front
- Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and cuts — Analysts report profit plunged (around 50%+ decline) as U.S. tariffs, weak demand and Porsche-related costs hit margins, prompting deeper headcount cuts and cautious growth guidance. This is the main bearish driver weighing on the stock. Volkswagen Faces Margin Pressure Amid Tariffs, Slashes Headcount
- Negative Sentiment: Porsche one-off hit — Porsche booked ~€4.53B of one-off costs in 2025 tied to tariffs and battery activities, dragging VW Group profitability and prompting near-term caution. Porsche Expects Further Earnings Hit as Turnaround Continues
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Shares of VWAGY opened at $10.74 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.
Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 2.11%.The business had revenue of $99.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Volkswagen
Volkswagen AG is one of the world’s largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market “people’s car,” the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen’s operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company’s consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.
In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.
