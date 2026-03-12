Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $10.74 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $12.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 2.11%.The business had revenue of $99.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.92 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG is one of the world’s largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market “people’s car,” the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen’s operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company’s consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

