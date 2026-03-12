Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.
Acurx Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 107.9%
Shares of ACXP stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The company has a market cap of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $551,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti?infective therapies. The company’s research platform leverages insights into bacterial virulence regulation and quorum sensing pathways to design small-molecule candidates aimed at reducing pathogen toxicity and biofilm formation. By targeting key mechanisms of infection rather than bacterial viability alone, Acurx seeks to offer differentiated treatment options that may help address the growing challenge of antibiotic resistance.
Acurx’s lead product candidates are being developed to treat acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), including cases caused by drug-resistant strains such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).
