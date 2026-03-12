Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Insider Andreas Tautscher Purchases 9,500 Shares

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Free Report) insider Andreas Tautscher purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 per share, for a total transaction of £12,065.

Real Estate Credit Investments Stock Performance

Shares of RECI stock opened at GBX 127 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £281.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.17. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 118 and a 52 week high of GBX 132. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.66.

Real Estate Credit Investments Company Profile

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) is a closed-ended investment company which originates and invests in real estate debt secured by commercial real estate in Western Europe, focusing primarily on the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

RECI is externally managed by Cheyne Capital’s real estate business which was formed in 2008 and currently manages c. $5bn via private funds and managed accounts. RECI’s overarching aim is to deliver a stable quarterly dividend with minimal volatility, through economic and credit cycles via a levered exposure to real estate credit investments.

