Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$28.75

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.25 to C$28.75 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$39.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.38.
Aecon Group Stock Down 1.1%
Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 EPS for the current fiscal year.
More Aecon Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Aecon Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Aecon’s expansion into U.S. grid work is highlighted as deepening a recurring utility-revenue stream, which supports a steadier, higher-margin backlog over time. Aecon’s U.S. Grid Move Deepens Recurring Utility Revenue Story
- Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity raised its price target to C$52.00, signaling confidence in upside from current operations and contract pipeline. Canaccord Genuity Increases Aecon Group Price Target
- Positive Sentiment: National Bank Financial published a note expecting the stock to rise, adding another bullish voice among brokers. National Bank Financial Analyst Says Stock Expected to Rise
- Positive Sentiment: An ATB Cormark item picked up in press coverage also flagged upside potential for the share price (coverage noted by media summaries). ATB Cormark Analyst Expects Aecon Stock to Rise
- Neutral Sentiment: ATB Cormark (coverage in The Globe and Mail) formally reaffirmed a “hold” rating — a reminder that at least one major broker is not yet fully convinced. ATB Cormark Reaffirms Hold Rating
- Neutral Sentiment: RBC raised its target to C$41 and kept a sector?perform rating; Raymond James also lifted its target to C$41 with a market?perform stance — price actions that signal improved outlook but stop short of strong buys. BayStreet Analyst Rating Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Stifel cut its price target to C$28.75, materially lower than other broker targets, which likely contributed to downward pressure as investors digest the range of valuations. Stifel Lowers Aecon Price Target
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.