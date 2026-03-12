Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$28.75

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$34.25 to C$28.75 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARE. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$39.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.38.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$41.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.17. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$42.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.3793321 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Aecon Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aecon Group this week:

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects. Aecon generates the majority of its revenue from the Construction segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.