Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target Raised to C$0.60

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James Financial lowered Canfor Pulp Products from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.62.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Trading Down 2.0%

CFX stock opened at C$0.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.33. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$32.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13, a PEG ratio of -25.62 and a beta of -0.18.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($2.05) EPS for the quarter. Canfor Pulp Products had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 105.48%. The business had revenue of C$140.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc produces and sells northern bleached softwood kraft pulp, or NBSK pulp and paper. The company also generates and sells electricity from biomass out of its pulp plants in Western Canada. The firm organizes itself into two segments based on product: pulp and paper. The pulp segment generates most of the revenue. Canfor Pulp’s NBSK pulp customers are typically manufacturers of tissue paper, specialty paper, and printing and writing paper. Most of Canfor Pulp’s revenue comes from Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.