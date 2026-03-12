Conduit (LON:CRE) Insider Sells £234,850 in Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report) insider Ken Randall sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427, for a total value of £234,850.

Conduit Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of LON CRE opened at GBX 425.50 on Thursday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 271 and a 12-month high of GBX 444.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 358.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £649.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 443.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Conduit from GBX 585 to GBX 374 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 493.50.

Conduit Company Profile

Conduit Re is a Bermuda-based multi-line reinsurance business with global reach. Conduit Reinsurance Limited is licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority as a Class 4 insurer. A.M. Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of a- (Excellent) to Conduit Reinsurance Limited. The outlook assigned to these ratings is positive.

Conduit Holdings Limited is the ultimate parent of Conduit Re and is listed on the London Stock Exchange

