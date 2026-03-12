Insider Buying: Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Insider Buys £10,683.96 in Stock

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) insider David Docherty bought 21,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £10,683.96.

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Up 3.2%

OOA stock opened at GBX 45.40 on Thursday. Octopus AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 40 and a twelve month high of GBX 51. The company has a market cap of £104.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.56.

Get Octopus AIM VCT alerts:

About Octopus AIM VCT

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.