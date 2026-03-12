Insider Buying: Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Insider Buys £10,683.96 in Stock

Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA – Get Free Report) insider David Docherty bought 21,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 per share, with a total value of £10,683.96.
Octopus AIM VCT Stock Up 3.2%
OOA stock opened at GBX 45.40 on Thursday. Octopus AIM VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 40 and a twelve month high of GBX 51. The company has a market cap of £104.17 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 45.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 45.56.
About Octopus AIM VCT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Octopus AIM VCT
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- The largest IPO in history is coming
- “I just bought 10,000 shares of a $5 stock…”
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.