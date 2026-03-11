Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.10 and traded as low as $1.83. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 12,015 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.08.

Eutelsat Communications SA is a leading satellite operator that provides capacity and broadcast services to video broadcasters, telecom operators, data and Internet service providers, governments and institutions worldwide. The company designs, builds and operates a fleet of geostationary satellites that deliver video, data, broadband and connectivity solutions for a wide range of end markets. Its services support direct-to-home television distribution, multimedia content delivery, in-flight connectivity, maritime communications and enterprise networks.

With coverage spanning Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, Eutelsat’s satellite constellation enables customers to reach audiences and end users across diverse regions.

