Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.78 and traded as high as C$7.20. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.98, with a volume of 1,140,537 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.50.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Trading Up 2.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of -0.07.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 3.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.1118631 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure. To get the full value out of its natural gas wells, several gas plants are completely owned and operated for gas processing purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.