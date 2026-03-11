L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €377.78 and traded as low as €368.50. L’Oréal shares last traded at €370.90, with a volume of 489,320 shares changing hands.

L’Oréal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting L’Oréal this week:

Positive Sentiment: L’Oréal struck a sustainability partnership to turn captured carbon into packaging — a meaningful ESG and circular?economy move that supports long?term brand positioning and may reduce packaging carbon intensity. L’Oréal partners with Dioxcycle

L’Oréal struck a sustainability partnership to turn captured carbon into packaging — a meaningful ESG and circular?economy move that supports long?term brand positioning and may reduce packaging carbon intensity. Positive Sentiment: High?volume, low?price skincare is driving consumer traction — a widely reported L’Oréal serum sold ~10,000 bottles last month, indicating strong demand and retail sell?through that can boost near?term sales. $7 L’Oréal serum popularity

High?volume, low?price skincare is driving consumer traction — a widely reported L’Oréal serum sold ~10,000 bottles last month, indicating strong demand and retail sell?through that can boost near?term sales. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing influencer and celebrity endorsements (Gillian Anderson, Molly?Mae and others) and product roundups are keeping L’Oréal products visible and driving e?commerce demand across markets. This supports revenue momentum in consumer segments. Gillian Anderson endorsement

Ongoing influencer and celebrity endorsements (Gillian Anderson, Molly?Mae and others) and product roundups are keeping L’Oréal products visible and driving e?commerce demand across markets. This supports revenue momentum in consumer segments. Neutral Sentiment: A widely reported 60% price cut on a specific eye?bag product generated headlines — likely a short?term promotion to clear inventory or stimulate trial; it may lift volume but could pressure margin on that SKU. 60% price cut

A widely reported 60% price cut on a specific eye?bag product generated headlines — likely a short?term promotion to clear inventory or stimulate trial; it may lift volume but could pressure margin on that SKU. Neutral Sentiment: Brand marketing activations (e.g., Lunar New Year events in Hainan) continue to target travel retail and premium channels — supportive for long?term brand equity but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Lunar New Year activations

Brand marketing activations (e.g., Lunar New Year events in Hainan) continue to target travel retail and premium channels — supportive for long?term brand equity but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Technicals look unfavorable: analysts/alerts note the stock has dipped below its 200?day moving average, which can trigger short?term selling from trend?following funds and cautious traders. Stock below 200?day MA

L’Oréal Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €383.44 and a 200 day moving average of €377.42.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Mixa, Magic Mask, Niley, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Kiehl's Since 1851, Helena Rubinstein, Biotherm, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Urban Decay, Mugler, Valentino, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Prada, Cacharel, Maison Margela Fragrance, Diesel, Yue Sai, Atelier Colonge, Carita, Takami, Aesop, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Pulp Riot, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, and Skinbetter Science brands.

Further Reading

