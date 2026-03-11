Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian General Investments (LON:CGI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,642.04 and traded as high as GBX 2,710. Canadian General Investments shares last traded at GBX 2,670, with a volume of 1,413 shares traded.

Canadian General Investments Stock Up 0.9%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,648.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,503.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £564.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 16.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Get Canadian General Investments alerts:

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI or the Company) is a closed-end equity fund focused on medium- to long-term investments in primarily Canadian corporations. Its objective is to provide better than average returns to investors through prudent security selection, timely recognition of capital gains/losses and appropriate income generating instruments.

CGI was established in 1930 and has been managed since 1956 by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. The Company’s common shares are listed on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.