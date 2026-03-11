ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) & Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF) Head-To-Head Survey

Ipsos (OTCMKTS:IPSOF – Get Free Report) and ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsos and ALS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsos N/A N/A N/A ALS N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.2% of Ipsos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of ALS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Ipsos pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ALS pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Ipsos pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ALS pays out 134.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Ipsos and ALS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsos N/A N/A N/A $1.90 21.69 ALS N/A N/A N/A $0.29 55.70

Ipsos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ipsos and ALS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsos 0 0 0 0 0.00 ALS 0 1 1 0 2.50

ALS has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given ALS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ALS is more favorable than Ipsos.

Summary

ALS beats Ipsos on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ipsos

Ipsos SA, through its subsidiaries, provides survey-based research services for companies and institutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers services in the information production and analysis chain, including data collection, data processing and integration, data analysis, information delivery and presentation, and information activation. It also provides audience measurement, automotive and mobility development, brand health tracking, channel performance, corporate reputation, creative excellence, customer experience, healthcare, innovation, Ipsos MMA, Ipsos UU, market strategy and understanding, observer, public affairs, social intelligence analytics, and other specialist services, as well as research methodologies, such as device agnosticism, programmatic sampling, and digital face-to-face interview. In addition, the company offers online and mobile integrated services and device agnostic solutions that include online surveys adapted to laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and qualitative research services, as well as operates Ipsos.Digital, a do-it-yourself platform. Further, it provides artificial intelligence and data science solutions that develops and provides analytical tools based on data science, machine learning, big analytics, and modelling; and behavioral science and neuroscience solutions, as well as operates Ipsos Knowledge Centre for teams and clients. Ipsos SA was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About ALS

ALS Limited provides professional technical services primarily in the areas of testing, measurement, and inspection in Africa, Asia/Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Commodities and Life Sciences. The Commodities segment offers assaying and analytical testing, and metallurgical services for the mining and mineral exploration companies. Its testing and consulting services cover the resource life cycle, including exploration, feasibility, optimization, production, design, development, trade, and rehabilitation. This segment also provides coal sampling, analysis and certification, formation evaluation, and related analytical testing services. The Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets; and microbiological, physical, and chemical testing services. This segment provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments. ALS Limited was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

