SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Shares Up 1.7% – Should You Buy?

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 129.80 and last traded at GBX 129. 5,736,731 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 9,406,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on SigmaRoc from GBX 120 to GBX 130 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon lifted their price target on SigmaRoc from GBX 198 to GBX 216 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 125.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.17.

SigmaRoc is an AIM-quoted lime and limestone group targeting quarried materials assets in the UK and Northern Europe. It seeks to create value by purchasing assets in fragmented materials markets and extracting efficiencies through active management and by forming the assets into larger groups. It seeks to de-risk its investments through the selection of projects with strong asset-backing.

