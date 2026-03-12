Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s Why

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.1640 and last traded at $81.1640. 3,299 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.9250.

Exor Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99.

Get Exor alerts:

About Exor

(Get Free Report)

Exor N.V. (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) is a Netherlands-based investment holding company that manages a diversified portfolio of global assets. With a focus on long-term value creation, Exor allocates capital across a range of industries including automotive, reinsurance, media, and sports. The company’s mission centers on partnering with management teams to drive operational improvement, foster innovation, and support sustainable growth in its portfolio companies.

Founded in 1927 as Istituto Finanziario Industriale by Giovanni Agnelli, Exor has evolved into one of Europe’s leading investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.