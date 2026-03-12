Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.50 and last traded at C$1.53. Approximately 105,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 734,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.56.

Thor Explorations Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32.

About Thor Explorations

(Get Free Report)

Thor Explorations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold producer and explorer. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola Gold Project in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.