iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.44. 65,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 89,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBMP. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 471,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 47,542 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2027. IBMP was launched on Apr 9, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

