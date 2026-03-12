StrikePoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Trading Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (CVE:SKP – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 198,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 284,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

StrikePoint Gold Trading Down 6.1%

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.17.

StrikePoint Gold Company Profile

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009. StrikePoint Gold Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

