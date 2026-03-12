Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Trading 0% Higher – Here’s Why

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$54.99 and last traded at C$54.97. 266,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 65,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$54.96.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.32.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc is an investment holding company. It operates in two segments namely Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company generates maximum revenue from the Specialized Transportation segment. Its Specialized Transportation segment provides specialized temperature controlled services to healthcare customers. The company’s transportation products include ground transportation, air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery. The Healthcare Logistics segment provides contract logistics services for customers, including logistics and distribution, and packaging.

