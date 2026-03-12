S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Down 3% – Here’s What Happened

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.15 and last traded at GBX 21.30. Approximately 1,520,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,665,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SFOR shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 24 to GBX 28 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 30.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of £141.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.97.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

