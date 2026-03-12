GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Stock Price Down 22.1% – Here’s Why

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Down 22.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS: GGNDF) is a Danish technology company specializing in hearing and audio solutions. Through its two primary business units—GN Hearing and GN Audio—the company develops, manufactures and markets products that enhance human communication and auditory experiences. GN Hearing focuses on advanced hearing aids and related services under well-known brands, while GN Audio delivers headsets, speakerphones and audio wearables for both consumer and enterprise applications.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a portfolio of hearing aids featuring digital signal processing, wireless connectivity and personalized fitting services designed to address a wide range of hearing loss.

