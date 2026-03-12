Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Shares Down 4.8% – What’s Next?

Sophos Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPHHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.3510.

Sophos Group Stock Down 4.8%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) is a UK-based cybersecurity company that develops and delivers advanced software and hardware solutions to protect organizations from evolving digital threats. The firm’s offerings span endpoint protection, network security, encryption, email security, and cloud-native security, all designed to prevent, detect, and remediate cyberattacks across complex IT environments.

At the core of Sophos’s product portfolio is Sophos Central, a cloud-based management platform that unifies threat detection, response, and policy management for on-premises and cloud deployments.

