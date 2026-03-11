Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and traded as low as $18.08. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $18.4350, with a volume of 18,564 shares.
Barings Participation Investors Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.
Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors Company Profile
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barings Participation Investors
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.