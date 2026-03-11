Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and traded as low as $18.08. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $18.4350, with a volume of 18,564 shares.

Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

Barings Participation Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 283,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Barings Participation Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 250,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Barings Participation Investors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers. The fund also seeks to invest in warrants, conversion rights, or other equity related instruments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Standard and Poor's Industrials Composite, Russell 2000 Index, Lehman Brothers U.S.

