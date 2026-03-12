Rubicon Organics (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Trading 4.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.3859 and last traded at $0.3859. 8,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 28,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3682.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37.

About Rubicon Organics

Rubicon Organics, Inc (OTCMKTS: ROMJF) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of biorational crop protection products and specialty plant nutrition solutions. The company’s portfolio includes microbial-based insecticides and nematicides, botanical extracts, organic acids, surfactants and nutrient enhancers designed to meet the needs of both organic and conventional growers. Key offerings include spore-based and fermentation-derived products targeting caterpillars, nematodes and fungal pathogens, as well as adjuvants and biostimulants formulated to improve plant health and yield.

Headquartered in Leander, Texas, Rubicon Organics serves markets in North America, Europe and select Latin American territories through a network of agricultural distributors, retail partners and direct-to-farm programs.

