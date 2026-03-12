Ansell (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Shares Down 8.7% – Here’s What Happened

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Free Report) fell 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.23 and last traded at $84.1849. 279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.17.

Ansell Stock Down 8.7%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,497.90.

Ansell Company Profile

Ansell Limited is a global leader in protection solutions, designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse range of personal protective equipment for healthcare, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s product offerings include disposable and reusable gloves, protective clothing, gas masks and face shields, all engineered to safeguard users from hazards such as chemicals, infectious diseases, cuts and thermal risks. Ansell’s solutions are deployed across sectors including medical and laboratory environments, oil and gas, automotive manufacturing, food processing and emergency services.

Within its portfolio, Ansell segments its operations into Industrial Safety and Healthcare Safety divisions.

