QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) & PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Critical Review

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for QuantumScape and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 3 6 0 0 1.67 PHINIA 0 5 4 1 2.60

QuantumScape currently has a consensus target price of $8.98, indicating a potential upside of 28.21%. PHINIA has a consensus target price of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.08%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than PHINIA.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -39.90% -35.31% PHINIA 3.73% 12.56% 5.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares QuantumScape and PHINIA”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$477.86 million ($0.76) -9.21 PHINIA $3.48 billion 0.71 $130.00 million $3.25 19.99

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHINIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of QuantumScape shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PHINIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHINIA has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PHINIA beats QuantumScape on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

