HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.57 and last traded at $75.08. 23,451 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 46,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.04.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.72 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.14.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1637 per share. This represents a yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

