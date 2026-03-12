Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Trading Up 5.3% – What’s Next?

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10 and last traded at GBX 10. Approximately 417,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 661,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50.

Cora Gold Stock Up 5.3%

The firm has a market cap of £50.23 million, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.28.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Ltd (AIM: CORA) is a gold developer focused on delivering long-term value to shareholders through advancing proven gold deposits in West Africa towards production. Led by a team with a track record in making multi-million-ounce gold discoveries that have been developed into operating mines, the Company has two de-risked project areas within known gold belts in Mali and Senegal.

The Company’s most advanced project is the Sanankoro Gold Project in the Yanfolila Gold Belt, south Mali, where a mine with low capital and operating costs based around high recovery, low strip ratio, free-digging oxide ore is approaching construction readiness.

