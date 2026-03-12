BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Trading Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 229.40 and last traded at GBX 229.40. 18,185 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 10,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.

BlackRock Income and Growth Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 227.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 218.59. The firm has a market cap of £42.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.64.

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 7.23 earnings per share for the quarter. BlackRock Income and Growth had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 87.10%.

About BlackRock Income and Growth

The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.

