Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.85. Pedevco shares last traded at $0.7673, with a volume of 2,303,378 shares traded.
Pedevco Trading Up 20.6%
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.37.
Pedevco Company Profile
Pedevco Corp is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PED. The firm focuses on acquiring, developing and producing hydrocarbon assets, with a strategic emphasis on shallow water and onshore properties in Trinidad and Tobago. Since its listing, Pedevco has pursued opportunities to expand reserves through targeted exploration and development projects in one of the Caribbean’s most prolific hydrocarbon-producing regions.
The company’s portfolio centers on two primary concession areas in Trinidad and Tobago: the O-55 shallow water offshore block and the onshore Block 3(a) license.
