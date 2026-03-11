Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) CAO Sells $19,094.83 in Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) CAO Collin Mcquiddy sold 1,403 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $19,094.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,317.51. The trade was a 26.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enhabit Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of EHAB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. 2,806,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,830. The company has a market cap of $690.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.56 million. Research analysts forecast that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 110,987.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 190,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the first quarter worth $114,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Enhabit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Enhabit from $9.50 to $13.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.80 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $12.00 price objective on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

Enhabit, Inc (NYSE: EHAB) is a national provider of home-based healthcare services, offering a continuum of care designed to support patients in the comfort of their own homes. The company’s core mission is to deliver personalized clinical and non-clinical services that help individuals recover from illness or injury, manage chronic conditions, and, when necessary, receive compassionate end-of-life care. Enhabit’s business model centers on combining skilled clinical care with patient-centric service coordination to optimize outcomes and enhance the overall care experience.

The company’s service portfolio includes skilled nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapies, personal care assistance, palliative care and hospice services.

