Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) & 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Critical Comparison

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) and Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Quaker Houghton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A -71.87% -63.88% Quaker Houghton -0.13% 8.99% 4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 5E Advanced Materials and Quaker Houghton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 1 1 2 0 2.25 Quaker Houghton 1 2 3 0 2.33

Risk and Volatility

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 226.92%. Quaker Houghton has a consensus price target of $175.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.06%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Quaker Houghton.

5E Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quaker Houghton has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.5% of Quaker Houghton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Quaker Houghton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Quaker Houghton”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$31.56 million ($2.67) -0.73 Quaker Houghton $1.89 billion 1.17 -$2.49 million ($0.12) -1,060.33

Quaker Houghton has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials. Quaker Houghton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 5E Advanced Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quaker Houghton beats 5E Advanced Materials on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hesperia, California.

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. The company also provides chemical management services. It serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

