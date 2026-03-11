Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Insider Sells $212,166.00 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) insider Jose Revuelta sold 7,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $212,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 269,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,614. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 0.5%
NYSE:MEG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 223,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,299. The company has a market cap of $961.49 million, a PE ratio of -111.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $193.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.24 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEG. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.
Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE: MEG) is a global provider of environmental technical and monitoring services, delivering solutions for site assessment, remediation, compliance and long-term environmental stewardship. The company serves a broad range of industries, including energy, manufacturing, chemicals, mining and government agencies, supporting clients with risk management strategies, regulatory permitting and environmental permitting.
Montrose’s core offerings encompass environmental consulting, engineering design, field sampling and laboratory analysis, plus innovative digital monitoring platforms.
