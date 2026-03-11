J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.60 and traded as low as GBX 659. J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 660.07, with a volume of 3,188,409 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £699.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 719.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.72.
In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total transaction of £47,061.49. Insiders have purchased a total of 99 shares of company stock valued at $75,356 in the last ninety days. 29.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.
The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.
