J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 690.60 and traded as low as GBX 659. J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 660.07, with a volume of 3,188,409 shares trading hands.

J D Wetherspoon Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £699.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 719.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.72.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at J D Wetherspoon

In other news, insider Ben Whitley sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 679, for a total transaction of £47,061.49. Insiders have purchased a total of 99 shares of company stock valued at $75,356 in the last ninety days. 29.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon owns and operates pubs and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland. The company aims to provide customers with good-quality food and drinks, served by well-trained and friendly staff, at reasonable prices.

The pubs are individually designed, and the company aims to maintain them in excellent condition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.