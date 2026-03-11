International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of International Stem Cell Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.1761. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.1640, with a volume of 42,542 shares traded.
International Stem Cell Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.13.
About International Stem Cell
International Stem Cell Corporation (OTCMKTS:ISCO) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of human parthenogenetic stem cells (hpSC) for therapeutic and research applications. Parthenogenetic stem cells are derived from unfertilized human eggs and offer a scalable, ethically noncontroversial source of pluripotent cells. ISCO’s proprietary hpSC lines can be directed to differentiate into a wide variety of cell types, enabling preclinical programs in areas such as neurodegenerative disease, liver disease, diabetes and corneal regeneration.
In addition to its therapeutic pipeline, International Stem Cell maintains a research products division that supplies hpSC lines, differentiated cell populations and media formulations to academic institutions, biotechnology companies and contract research organizations.
