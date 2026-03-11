Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 99.22 and traded as low as GBX 90. Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 95.66, with a volume of 25,279 shares traded.

Mulberry Group Stock Down 3.5%

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -739.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 99.25.

Mulberry Group Company Profile

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

