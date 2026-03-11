The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 111.77 and traded as low as GBX 88.50. The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 91.25, with a volume of 3,357,114 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Rank Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 163 to GBX 104 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Rank Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Rank Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 152.

The Rank Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £434.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 111.33.

The Rank Group (LON:RNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 5.60 EPS for the quarter. The Rank Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. Analysts expect that The Rank Group Plc will post 7.5021608 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John H. Ott acquired 19,691 shares of The Rank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 90 per share, with a total value of £17,721.90. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc has been entertaining Britain since 1937, from its origins in motion pictures to today’s gaming based entertainment brands. Over the course of more than three-quarters of a century, the Group has entertained many millions of customers in Britain and around the world. The Group’s story is one of iconic brands and talented people with a mission to entertain.

