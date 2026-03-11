Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $6.00. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 551,821 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Marine Petroleum Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Up 1.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.38.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 77.05% and a net margin of 68.98%.The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1016 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 110.81%.

Institutional Trading of Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,600 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust is a royalty trust that holds overriding royalty interests in petroleum and natural gas production assets on Alaska’s North Slope. Established in 1998, the trust’s primary asset is its net profits interest in the Nikaitchuq Unit, a large oil field operated under state and federal leases. Rather than engaging in exploration or production itself, Marine Petroleum Trust receives income in the form of royalties and net profits from production activities carried out by the unit operator.

The trust’s revenues are generated solely by hydrocarbons extracted from the Nikaitchuq field, with crude oil transported via the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System.

