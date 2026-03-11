Sivota (LON:SIV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.70 and traded as high as GBX 2.53. Sivota shares last traded at GBX 0.70, with a volume of 20,000 shares.
Sivota Trading Down 72.3%
The stock has a market capitalization of £88,130.00, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.70.
Sivota Company Profile
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, operates a digital experience software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, creators, and e-commerce businesses to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
