ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as low as $3.4499. ZTE shares last traded at $3.4499, with a volume of 100 shares.

ZTE Trading Down 21.7%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation is a global provider of telecommunications equipment and systems, offering a wide array of network solutions, smartphones and enterprise products. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, the company develops and supplies end-to-end information and communication technology (ICT) solutions to carriers, government and corporate clients around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans wireless networks, access and bearer networks, core networks and transport systems. ZTE also produces consumer devices such as 4G/5G smartphones, home broadband gateways, enterprise routers and Internet of Things (IoT) modules.

