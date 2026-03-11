Reviewing DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) & Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) and DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Middleby and DNOW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middleby 1 2 5 0 2.50 DNOW 1 1 2 0 2.25

Middleby presently has a consensus target price of $174.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.76%. DNOW has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.11%. Given DNOW’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DNOW is more favorable than Middleby.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

98.6% of Middleby shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of DNOW shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Middleby shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of DNOW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Middleby and DNOW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middleby -7.44% 14.57% 6.95% DNOW -2.66% 7.26% 4.68%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Middleby and DNOW”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middleby $3.20 billion 2.22 -$277.73 million ($5.73) -26.26 DNOW $2.82 billion 0.43 -$89.00 million ($0.29) -40.12

DNOW has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Middleby. DNOW is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middleby, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Middleby has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNOW has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Middleby beats DNOW on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing. The company's Food Processing Equipment Group segment provides batch, baking, proofing, conveyor belt, and continuous processing ovens; frying and automated thermal processing systems; tumblers, massagers, grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, and blenders; battering, breading, and seeding equipment; water cutting systems, food presses, food suspension equipment, filling and depositing solutions, and forming equipment; and automated washing systems, auto-guided vehicles, food safety, food handling, freezing, and defrosting and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment offers kitchen equipment comprising cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, undercounter refrigeration, wine cellars, ice machines, beer dispensers, mixers, rotisseries, and ventilation and outdoor cooking equipment. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.

About DNOW

DNOW Inc. distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items. It also offers original equipment manufacturer equipment, including pumps, generator sets, air compressors, dryers, blowers, mixers, and valves; modular oil and gas tank battery solutions; and application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. In addition, the company provides supply chain and materials management; inventory planning and management, procurement, and warehouse management, as well as solutions for logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting services. It serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well-servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, RNG facilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. The company was formerly known as NOW Inc. and changed its name to DNOW Inc. in January 2024. DNOW Inc. was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

