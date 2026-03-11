Esprit (OTCMKTS:ESPGY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Esprit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESPGY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.20. Esprit shares last traded at $0.1497, with a volume of 30,168 shares trading hands.

Esprit Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Esprit

Esprit Holdings Limited is a Hong Kong-based global lifestyle brand that designs, manufactures and markets apparel, footwear, accessories and housewares under the Esprit name. Founded in 1968 by Susie and Doug Tompkins in San Francisco, the company established its headquarters in Hong Kong in 1993 and has since grown into a recognized international label.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses casual and contemporary clothing for men, women and children, complemented by footwear, bags, watches, eyewear and home-style items.

