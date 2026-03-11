ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ADENTRA (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.21 million. ADENTRA had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

ADENTRA Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ADEN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. The company had a trading volume of 119,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,167. ADENTRA has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $836.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on ADENTRA from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ADENTRA from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ADENTRA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adentra Inc is a distributor of architectural products to fabricators, home centers and professional dealers servicing the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction end markets. The company operates a network in North America of 86 facilities in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.