Insider Selling: Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Insider Sells 2,771 Shares of Stock

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher John Kenney sold 2,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $166,564.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,729 shares in the company, valued at $284,260.19. The trade was a 36.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XENE traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. 5,546,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,583,794. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $63.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.69.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENE.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XENE. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2,560.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small?molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company’s research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion?channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon’s scientific platform draws upon advances in ion?channel biology and structure?based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Further Reading

